Minsk to host meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council

A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries will be held on April 12 in Minsk, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said at a briefing in Astana, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

“On April 12 in Minsk, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will take part in the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS. It is planned to discuss current aspects of the regional and international agenda, the state and prospects of interaction within the CIS,” he said.

Smadiyarov noted that at the meeting it is planned to make a number of decisions aimed at strengthening interaction in the political, cultural and humanitarian spheres and in the field of tourism and sports.

The foreign ministers plan to adopt a number of joint statements.

News.Az