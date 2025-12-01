Missile strike hits Dnipro, residents shelter in place

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro during an air raid alert at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday after Russian forces launched a missile strike, according to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Local media reported that the missile struck an area near a car service center. Before the attack, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a potential ballistic missile launch from Taganrog, Russia, and urged residents to take shelter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

🔥#Russia launched a missile strike on #Ukraine.



There are currently three deaths and eight injuries. Service stations and businesses were damaged. pic.twitter.com/MTXMxGlibK — News.Az (@news_az) December 1, 2025

Earlier that morning, Shahed drones struck Mykolaiv, igniting the roof of a multi-story building. Such attacks continue to pose a threat to civilians and critical infrastructure.

News.Az