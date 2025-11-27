Ukraine shoots down most of 140 Russian drones

Overnight on November 27, Russia launched 142 strike drones at Ukraine, including Shahed and Gerbera UAVs. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 92 drones, with impacts recorded at 18 locations and debris falling in three areas.

Odesa saw damage to residential buildings, a gas station, and an equestrian club, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Previous attacks on November 25–26 included Iskander-M missiles, drones, and strikes on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, resulting in multiple injuries, fires, and destruction to homes and businesses. Authorities warned that some drones remained airborne and urged civilians to follow safety rules.

News.Az