Missing Azerbaijani soldier found dead

An Azerbaijani soldier, who went missing under unknown circumstances on Saturday, has been found dead, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“The dead body of Azerbaijani soldier Huseynov Jeyhun Tofig, who went missing under unknown circumstances on June 9, was found and identified this morning in the direction of Gunnut settlement of Sharur region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the ministry said.Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has initiated an investigation into the fact.

