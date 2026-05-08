Missing hiker found dead after suspected bear attack in Montana

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The body of a missing hiker has been found in Montana’s Glacier National Park, with authorities suspecting the man may have been killed in a bear encounter.

According to a statement released by the National Park Service on Thursday, search and rescue crews discovered the victim at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing People.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was located approximately 2.5 miles up the Mount Brown Trail in a densely wooded area filled with fallen timber, around 50 feet off the main trail.

Officials said the injuries sustained by the victim were “consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter.”

“Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns,” the National Park Service said.

Authorities added that the victim’s identity would remain undisclosed until at least 72 hours after his next of kin had been notified.

The section of the trail where the suspected attack occurred has been temporarily closed while the investigation continues.

“The investigation is ongoing,” officials said, adding that park staff are evaluating the next steps based on field assessments and wildlife monitoring.

Visitors were also urged to avoid all closed trail areas.

The last fatal bear attack recorded in Glacier National Park occurred in 1998 in the Two Medicine Valley.

In a separate incident in August 2025, a 34-year-old female hiker was injured by a brown-colored bear in the park. According to park officials, the bear—accompanied by two cubs—charged at the woman, causing her to jump off the trail while shielding her head.

The bear injured her shoulder and arm before another hiker used bear spray, prompting the animal to flee.

Glacier National Park is home to two species of bears: black bears and grizzly bears.

According to the Glacier Park Collection website, nearly 1,000 bears live within the park, including around 600 black bears and 300 grizzly bears, also known as brown bears.

News.Az