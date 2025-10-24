Missing Picasso painting recovered in Madrid weeks after disappearance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish police have recovered a 1919 Pablo Picasso painting that went missing earlier this month, just before it was set to be displayed at a temporary exhibition in southern Spain.

The artwork, “Still Life with Guitar,” was part of a larger shipment of artworks transported from Madrid to Granada. Organizers noticed the painting was missing after unpacking the crates and filed a police report on October 10, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities suggested that the painting might not have been loaded onto the transport truck before it left Madrid. The historical heritage brigade is continuing its investigation, though no crime has been officially confirmed.

Police shared images showing forensic experts examining the painting in full protective suits and masks. The painting, owned by a private collector, is registered in Interpol’s Stolen Works of Art database, which lists nearly 57,000 items.

The CajaGranada Foundation, hosting the exhibition, revealed that security footage showed only 57 works unloaded from the truck instead of the expected 58, confirming the disappearance had occurred during transport.

