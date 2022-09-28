MoD: Armenia's information on the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan is false

MoD: Armenia's information on the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan is false

MoD: Armenia's information on the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan is false

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The information disseminated by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijan Army Units violated the ceasefire by opening fire using mortars and large-caliber weapons is false," Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told News.az.

"By spreading such information, the Armenian Defense Ministry is trying to conceal the fact that they violated the ceasefire. We declare that the units of the Azerbaijan Army took adequate retaliatory measures only to suppress the opposing side’s firing points," said the information released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

News.Az