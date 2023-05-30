MoD: Azerbaijani positions in Agdam and Shusha were subjected to fire by Armenian armed groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 30, from 11:55 to 16:25, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using firearms of various calibers intermittently fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of Aghdam and Shusha regions, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Adequate retaliatory measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army in the mentioned directions.



In addition, under the name of agricultural work, members of illegal Armenian armed groups tried to install long-term fortification facilities in front of our Ordu's positions located in the directions of Chukhurmahla of Aghdam district, Yukhari Veysalli of Fuzuli district, Khirmanlar of Lachin district and Marjimek of Kalbajar district.



As a result of urgent measures taken by our departments, the engineering works were immediately stopped.

News.Az