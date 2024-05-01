MoD: Reservists' next training session commences

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next training session of a group of reservists starts in military units under the training plan for 2024, approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Reservists have been provided with military uniforms and other supplies after appropriate registration and medical examination at the headquarters of the assembly point.

Various tasks will be fulfilled as part of the training session in order to further increase reservists’ combat training level, as well as improve their knowledge and capabilities.

The training session is focused on improving reservists’ combat capabilities, military qualification and experience, familiarizing them with the modern weapons and military equipment available in the Azerbaijan Army’s armament, and teaching the rules for their usage.

News.Az