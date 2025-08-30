Modi reaffirms India’s backing for Ukraine peace settlement in call with Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his support for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 30, according to Mr. Modi's office.

Mr Zelensky, speaking in his nightly video address, said Mr Modi supported Ukraine’s call for a ceasefire in the war with Russia and hoped that notion would be heard at the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Mr Modi’s office, in a statement, said Mr Zelensky shared the Indian prime minister’s perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine, while Mr Modi stressed India’s support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.

“The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” it said.

Mr Modi is due to attend the SCO summit, which opens on Aug 31 in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

“I have just spoken with Indian Prime Minister Modi about precisely what is going on. Russia is continuing the war, continuing to kill,” Mr Zelensky said.

“It is important that the prime minister of India supports the idea that a ceasefire is needed and would be a clear signal that Russia is ready for diplomacy. We are counting on this being heard at the meeting in China.”

The statement from Mr Modi’s office made no mention of a call for a ceasefire.

Ukraine, backed by European countries, has long called for a ceasefire in hostilities as an important initial step to resolving the conflict.

US President Donald Trump initially urged Russia to agree to a ceasefire, but since his talks this month with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska has said that a ceasefire is not a vital element in moving towards a solution.

News.Az