Mohammed Sinwar becomes new Hamas leader in Gaza - media

Head of the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Mohammed Sinwar, has reportedly become a new Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar is the younger brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in October 2024.He "is working to build the militant group back up," because its combat ability has been severely crippled since the onset of Israel’s military operation in the Palestinian enclave in October 2023, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The sources told the media outlet that after the death of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas Qatar-based office opted not to elect a new leader and decided to switch to a collective leadership. Militant groups in the Gaza Strip refused to be administered by it and are currently acting independently, led by Mohammed Sinwar. It is claimed that he was close with the head of the movement’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, who was killed in the July 2024 Israeli strike.According to the WSJ, Mohammed Sinwar has been a long-time member of Hamas; he is currently around 50. He was greatly influenced by his older brother. The sources told the newspaper that Mohammed Sinwar was able to evade Israeli secret services for a long time, thus gaining the nickname of "Shadow."

