Moldovan fugitive oligarch accused of €850 million bank fraud detained in Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Plahotniuc, one of Moldova’s most influential oligarchs and a key figure accused in a massive €850 million bank fraud scandal, has been detained in Greece, Moldovan national police confirmed on Tuesday.

Plahotniuc, who fled Moldova in 2019 to evade corruption charges, is accused of complicity in a 2014 scheme that led to the disappearance of $1 billion — approximately one-eighth of Moldova’s annual GDP at the time — from the country’s banking system. He has consistently denied all wrongdoing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Moldovan authorities reported that Interpol’s office in Athens had notified them about the arrest of two Moldovan citizens, including Plahotniuc. The second detainee’s identity has not been disclosed. Greek authorities confirmed that Plahotniuc is wanted on charges of participating in a criminal organization, fraud, and money laundering.

Moldova’s Ministry of Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office are currently coordinating with Greek authorities to initiate extradition proceedings.

Plahotniuc, once the head of Moldova’s Democratic Party, was considered one of the country’s wealthiest and most powerful figures, exerting significant control over politics, business, and law enforcement. He fled to the United States in June 2019 after his party failed to form a governing coalition.

In 2020, the U.S. declared him persona non grata, and his whereabouts remained unclear for several years. In 2022, both the U.S. and the U.K. placed him under sanctions for alleged corruption, freezing his assets and banning his entry. The allegations included using law enforcement agencies to target rivals and interfering in Moldova’s democratic processes.

Plahotniuc has also been accused of backing pro-Russian political campaigns and attempting to derail Moldova’s pro-European Union course.

His arrest comes just weeks ahead of Moldova’s crucial parliamentary elections in September. Analysts suggest the development could strengthen President Maia Sandu’s pro-EU administration and her allies in Romania and Brussels, as the Kremlin is believed to be ramping up disinformation and voter manipulation efforts in the country.

Authorities in Moldova are now preparing formal extradition requests in hopes of bringing Plahotniuc back to face justice.

News.Az