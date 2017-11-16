Moldovan minister stresses importance of deepening cooperation with Azerbaijani ministry of emergency situations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova Alexandru Jizdan has stressed the importance of deepening cooperation with the ministry of emergency situations of Azerbaijan as he met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov in Baku.

Heydarov said that the ministry of emergency situations attaches great importance to international cooperation in the field of prevention of emergencies and elimination of their consequences, AzerTag reports. Recalling that the ministry cooperates with the relevant bodies of Moldova in various projects launched by international organizations, Kamaladdin Heydarov noted the significance of developing bilateral bonds. He also highlighted the ministry’s structure and activities, as well as its academy.

Alexandru Jizdan recalled that forces of the Azerbaijani ministry of emergency situations took part in the exercises in Moldova, stressing the importance of exchanging experience.

The sides also discussed prospects for the bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

