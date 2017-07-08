Mondo Democratico newspaper devotes article to killing of civilians by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

‘Mondo Democratico’ online newspaper, the press body of the ruling Democratic Party of Italy, has published an article titled ‘Nagorno-Karabakh: a forgotten conflict. A million of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs have been waiting to return to their homes since 1994’ by expert on South Caucasus Daniel Pommier Vincelli.

The article reads that two Azerbaijani civilians, including an elderly woman and a two-year-old baby were killed in Fuzuli region as a result of the attack by Armenian armed forces using mortars and grenade launchers on the confrontation line on the night of July 5.

MPs from the Democratic Party Cristina Bargero e Khalid Chaouki expressed their solidarity with the victims of the tragedy and called on the Armenian armed forces to withdraw from the Azerbaijani lands which they invaded in 1992-1994.

It was noted that though Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is always described as frozen, in fact, this is a conflict which has been forgotten by the world community and which periodically escalates with causing damage to the civilian population. Vincelli notes that the collapse of the Soviet Union which started in 1988 saw the eruption of the ethnic clash between the two already independent countries – Azerbaijan and Armenia- in 1991. The Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan which was populated by the representatives of the two nations and differed with its strong multicultural profile was at that time turned to the object of Armenian irredentism and the separatist process went on rise there.

“From the legal viewpoint, there is no such formation as ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’. Its independence is not recognized by any country, including Armenia, and the four resolutions of the UN Security Council recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as the Azerbaijani territory and confirm the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with the other occupied areas.

“The clash which occurred in 1992 resulted in the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and other seven regions of Azerbaijan surrounding it,” the Italian researcher said.

He added that though 25 had passed since those events, over a million of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs still live beyond their native lands.

“Another horrible factor is that the world community is unable to helpless in the face of this conflict. The Minsk Group created by OSCE and co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France deals with the resolution of the conflict.

“Next year Italy will preside over OSCE. Italy has a positive image of building strong economic and cultural ties with both countries. Italy should play an important role in encouraging the resumption of negotiations in order to settle the conflict and overcome the flame of instability,” the author notes.

