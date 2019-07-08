Money transfers between Russia and Georgia can be suspended

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Committee on International Relations of the Russian Duma has supported the proposal to restrict the export of wine and mineral waters from Georgia, as well as money transfers, Leonid Slutsky chairman of the Committee, told reporters, APA’s Georgian bureau reports.

“It is important to take additional hard measures. The Committee on International Relations has supported the proposal regarding the restriction of food export from Georgia. This includes wine, mineral waters, and stopping money transfers between countries.”

News.Az

News.Az