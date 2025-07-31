Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim 291 lives, leave 698 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the heavy monsoon rains and flash floods that have struck Pakistan since June 26 has climbed to 291, with 698 people reported injured.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed in a statement Thursday that approximately 826 homes were also damaged by the rains and floods, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The statement said that among the dead were 102 men, 51 women, and 138 children.

It emphasized that rescue and relief operations are ongoing in various affected areas, as the authority works in coordination with relevant authorities in the country's provinces to address the situation.

Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by the repercussions of climate change, with its population of 240 million facing increasingly severe and frequent weather events.

News.Az