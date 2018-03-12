Montenegrin parliament speaker paying official visit to Azerbaijan
- 12 Mar 2018 17:08
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 129597
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/montenegrin-parliament-speaker-paying-official-visit-to-azerbaijan Copied
Montenegrin parliament speaker Ivan Brajovic is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.
First Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials welcomed Montenegrin parliament speaker Ivan Brajovic at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of the two countries were waving, APA reported.
News.Az