Yandex metrika counter

Montenegrin parliament speaker paying official visit to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Montenegrin parliament speaker paying official visit to Azerbaijan

Montenegrin parliament speaker Ivan Brajovic is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.

First Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials welcomed Montenegrin parliament speaker Ivan Brajovic at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of the two countries were waving, APA reported. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      