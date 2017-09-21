Month of Muharram begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued a fatwa announcing the advent of the Month of Muharram.

According to the fatwa, the beginning of the year 1439 in the Hijri calendar, that is the 1st of Muharram, falls on 22nd of September, with the Day of Ashura falling on 1st of October, APA reports.

The fatwa recommends that the Ashura ceremonies be held at mosques and related areas in compliance with the rules for public order.

The fatwa also reminds that the blood donation companies which the CMO organize every year are the most appropriate form of mourning, which must be continued.

Considering the fact that the Ahl al-Bayt are held dearly by both denominations, the CMO recommends that followers of both denominations living in Azerbaijan join the Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) ceremonies, demonstrating an example of Islamic solidarity.

News.Az

News.Az