Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony to unveil a monument "Thoughts and Desires" donated by the Azerbaijani government on the 25th anniversary of its accession to the United Nations has been held in the Ariana park in front of the Palace of Nations at the UN Office at Geneva.

The event participants included Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations at Geneva, Ambassador Vagif Sadigov, heads of a number of international organizations based in Geneva, and senior officials and employees of the UN Geneva Office, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the ceremony, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller thanked the Azerbaijani government and the authors of the monument for the interesting sculpture. He noted that Azerbaijan, as one of the most active members of the United Nations, contributes to the activities of the organization. He said the fact that Azerbaijan plans to organize an event on intercultural dialogue on the sidelines of the Geneva Week is an obvious example of the country's highest respect for the UN values.

In his remarks, Deputy PM Ali Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev instructed the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to make a monument on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession to the UN.

"By conducting negotiations since last June, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Geneva Office has reached an agreement to erect the monument donated by Azerbaijan in Geneva, the second largest UN office." He thanked Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller for welcoming Azerbaijan's request to erect the monument.

The event participants then unveiled the monument.

The monument was made by People`s Artists of Azerbaijan Salhab Mammadov and Ali Ibadullayev.

News.Az

News.Az