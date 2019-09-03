Monument to National Hero of Azerbaijan Albert Agarunov erected in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A monument to the National Hero of Azerbaijan Albert Agarunov has been erected in the Narimanov District of Baku, Trend reports.

The monument has been erected on the street bearing the name of the hero. The monument’s opening is expected in the near future.

Agarunov was born on April 25, 1969 in the village of Amirjan in Surakhani District of Baku into a Jewish family. In 1992 he voluntarily enlisted for participation in the Karabakh war. Agarunov was appointed tank commander and fought on the Shusha front line. During the battles in the direction of Khankendi, Dashalti and Jamilli, he destroyed a lot of enemy manpower and equipment. During the assault on Shusha, Albert Agarunov destroyed 9 tanks, 7 armored personnel carriers and a lot of other Armenian equipment.

Agarunov died on the battlefield by a sniper’s bullet on May 8, 1992.

The medal of the National Hero was presented to Albert’s sister Sofiya Mammadova personally by the Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Albert Agarunov is buried in Baku in the Alley of Martyrs. This year marks the hero’s 50th anniversary.

