Monument to victims of genocide committed by Armenia erected in Guba

A monument to the victims of the genocide committed by Armenians against the Azerbaijani population in 1918 has been erected in the territory of the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex.

An unveiling ceremony for the monument is scheduled to take place on March 31 – the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, APA’s northern bureau reports.

The mass burial site in Guba was unearthed on April 1, 2007 during the excavation work on the territory, and then scientists of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences conducted researches there. The researches revealed that there are remains of the victims of the genocide committed by Armenians in 1918.

Guba Genocide Memorial Complex was established with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and opened on September 18, 2013. The complex contains images of different parts of Guba in the early 20th century, photos of construction works carried out here and the lifestyle of the locals. It is possible to get information in several languages from a special map on touch screen monitors about the genocide committed by Armenians in different regions in the past century.

