Moon to come closest to Earth today
- 26 May 2017 13:25
The moon will come closest to Earth on May 26 (357,209 kilometers), Azerbaijani National Sciences Academy told APA.
There’s no comparably close alignment of a full moon with lunar perigee this year. So – for the first time since the year 2009 – it’ll be a new moon (not a full moon) that presents the year’s closest and largest supermoon.
It’ll swing to lunar perigee - farthest away on December 19 (406,401 kilometers).
