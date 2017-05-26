Moon to come closest to Earth today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The moon will come closest to Earth on May 26 (357,209 kilometers), Azerbaijani National Sciences Academy told APA.

There’s no comparably close alignment of a full moon with lunar perigee this year. So – for the first time since the year 2009 – it’ll be a new moon (not a full moon) that presents the year’s closest and largest supermoon.



It’ll swing to lunar perigee - farthest away on December 19 (406,401 kilometers).

News.Az

