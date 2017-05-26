Yandex metrika counter

Moon to come closest to Earth today

The moon will come closest to Earth on May 26 (357,209 kilometers), Azerbaijani National Sciences Academy told APA.

There’s no comparably close alignment of a full moon with lunar perigee this year. So – for the first time since the year 2009 – it’ll be a new moon (not a full moon) that presents the year’s closest and largest supermoon.
 
It’ll swing to lunar perigee - farthest away on December 19 (406,401 kilometers).

News.Az


