More flights cancelled at Paris' airport due to traffic control failure

More flights cancelled at Paris' airport due to traffic control failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen percent of daily flights were cancelled at the Paris-Orly airport following an air traffic control system breakdown on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The cancellation was requested by France's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC). A "radar failure" had caused a cancellation of around 130 flights or 40 percent of air traffic at the airport on Sunday, affecting thousands of passengers, reported the French newspaper Le Figaro.

"The situation is improving, but still requires air traffic to be regulated," as repairs are underway, said the DGAC.

Located 10 km south of the French capital, the Paris-Orly airport handled over 33 million passengers in 2024, official figures show.

News.Az