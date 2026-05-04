Kerala election results: UDF surges ahead, LDF trails

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Counting of votes in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 showed the Congress-led United Democratic Front taking a strong lead as early trends indicated a significant shift in the state’s political balance, News.Az reports, citing The Hindu.

After the first few rounds of counting in the 140-member Assembly, the UDF was leading in 100 constituencies, while the ruling Left Democratic Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was ahead in 40 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, was ahead in just one seat, according to television reports.

The emerging trends also pointed to setbacks for the ruling front, with at least a dozen ministers trailing in their constituencies.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also trailing in Dharmadam, his long-held stronghold in Kannur district, during the initial counting rounds.

News.Az