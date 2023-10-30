More than 20 people injured in incident at Russia’s Makhachkala airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 20 people were injured in the incident at Russia’s Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, including police and civilians. According to the local Ministry of Health, ten people are in hospitals, with two of them in critical condition, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Doctors from republican hospitals are treating ten victims are treating 10 injured in the incident at Makhachkala airport. There are moderate to severe injuries among both police officers and civilians. Two people are in critical condition. Doctors are doing everything they can to save their patients’ lives. Over ten more people with minor injuries sought outpatient medical care," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

On the evening of October 29, several hundred people gathered at Makhachkala airport for a protest rally against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Dagestani government reported that the situation was under control and that security forces were on the scene.

News.Az