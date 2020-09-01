Moroccan newspaper highlights Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moroccan newspaper Al-Islah and at-Tanmiya has published an article about Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Written by Azerbaijani ambassador to Morocco Oktay Gurbanov, the article highlights Mehriban Aliyeva`s multifaceted activity, the work she has done as president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The article underlines that Mehriban Aliyeva`s activity is highly appreciated in the international arena and she is the recipient of the highest awards of a number of countries.

“The First Vice-President makes important contributions to the development of Azerbaijan, popularization of the country on the international scene, and settlement of the people`s social problems. The works Mehriban Aliyeva has done gained the great confidence and respect of Azerbaijani people," the article says.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az