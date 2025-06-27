Moscow accuses NATO of preparing for potential conflict with Russia

"The North Atlantic Alliance is indeed, as we can see, actively preparing for a potential conflict with our country. The summit approved a rearmament program for the alliance, which includes plans for a multiple-fold increase in military capabilities and arms production. Additionally, further decisions were made regarding the practical implementation of regional defense plans drafted back in 2023, aimed at countering a supposed Russian attack on NATO members," he noted.

The diplomat added that despite the United States’ readiness to engage with Russia and openness to finding ways to resolve issues that have accumulated within the bilateral relations, there are no signs of any shift in NATO’s anti-Russian stance.

"On the contrary, in every speech by the [NATO] Secretary General [Mark Rutte], who only furthers alliance-approved talking points, it is emphasized that Russia remains the key threat to the alliance, an existential one, one that affects all member states. In this regard, Rutte’s statement that they are now all on the eastern flank is very telling," Maslennikov stressed.