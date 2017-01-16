Moscow accuses US intelligence of trying to recruit Russian diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

US intelligence services tried to recruit a Russian diplomat while he was buying a medicine to former Russian prime minister Yevgeny Primakov, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel, APA reported.

“Primakov, for his treatment, needed a medicine which is sold in the US. For this purpose, a Russian diplomat in the US was instructed to buy the medicine and sent $10,000 which was collected by the former PM’s family and friends,” Zakharova said.

“All official procedures were carried out and necessary references and prescriptions were drawn up. When the diplomat entered the pharmacy, US intelligence officers approached him, took him to a basement where there was no mobile network and talked to him for an hour.”

Zakharova called the incident a recruitment attempt.

“They tried to scare the diplomat with accusations over illegal trafficking of medicines. The medicine was seized and money wan not returned to him,” she added.

Zakharova said US Secretary of State John Kerry called the incident unacceptable, promising to do everything possible to deliver the medicine to Russia. “Unfortunately, it took a lot of time,” she said.

Despite the intervention of Kerry, after a while the diplomat was departed from the US.

News.Az

