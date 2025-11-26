Moscow denies Bloomberg claim on US Ukraine peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev has rejected a Bloomberg report claiming Russia helped shape the United States’ proposed peace plan for Ukraine. Bloomberg published what it said were transcripts of Dmitriev’s conversations with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, suggesting Moscow passed ideas to Washington. Dmitriev denied the allegations on X, calling the article “fake.” He later added that “the closer we get to peace, the more desperate warmongers become.”

Bloomberg released two leaked transcripts. The first described an October 14 call between Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Ushakov. Witkoff allegedly advised how Putin should present Russia’s peace proposals to Trump, recommending that the call take place before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House. He also suggested focusing on Putin’s image as a peacemaker and referencing their earlier discussions about a 20-point peace plan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The second transcript, dated October 29, detailed a conversation between Ushakov and Dmitriev. They allegedly discussed Dmitriev passing Russia’s updated plan to Witkoff. Ushakov reportedly worried the Americans might alter the proposals in ways unfavorable to Moscow. Bloomberg emphasized it could not confirm which, if any, of the Russian ideas influenced the final US document.

The peace deal drafted in Washington initially contained 28 points and was widely described as beneficial to Russia. The plan reportedly required Ukraine to withdraw from Donbas, reduce its armed forces, give up long-range weapons, and make several other concessions.

On November 23, US, Ukrainian, and European delegations met in Geneva to revise the document. According to the Financial Times, the plan was shortened to 19 points, and there were claims that Ukraine agreed to reduce its army to 800,000 personnel.

After the meeting, the US and Ukraine said they had agreed on a framework, with the final text to be determined at a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump has pushed for Ukraine to approve the deal by November 27, though US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested the deadline could be flexible. Trump also said that Witkoff would negotiate with Vladimir Putin, while US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll would meet Ukrainian representatives to advance coordination.

Ukraine’s Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak confirmed that Driscoll will arrive in Kyiv this week and said Zelenskyy is ready for a meeting, possibly as early as November 27.

News.Az