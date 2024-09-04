Moscow expects Yerevan to resume its full participation in CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow expects Yerevan to resume its full participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“Hopefully, our partnership with Armenia at the CSTO will be fully resumed for the future security of Armenia itself and the entire region, too,” the Russian diplomat said at the Eastern Economic Forum, News.Az reports citing foreign media.While Armenia "de jure remains a full-fledged member" of the organization with all associated rights and obligations, the Armenian leadership is currently perceived as distancing itself from the cooperation. This approach, Zakharova noted, is seen by the Russian Federation as contrary to the interests of the Armenian people.

