Moscow highly values political ties with Baku: Lavrov
- 28 Feb 2023 03:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182302
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/moscow-highly-values-political-ties-with-baku-lavrov Copied
Russia highly values its political ties with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said on Tuesday.
Lavrov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.
"We highly appreciate bilateral political ties between Azerbaijan and Russia. Last year alone, our presidents met 7 times and held 12 telephone conversations," the Russian minister added.m