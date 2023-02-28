Yandex metrika counter

Moscow highly values political ties with Baku: Lavrov

Russia highly values its political ties with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said on Tuesday.

Lavrov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.

"We highly appreciate bilateral political ties between Azerbaijan and Russia. Last year alone, our presidents met 7 times and held 12 telephone conversations," the Russian minister added.m


