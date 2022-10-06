Moscow hosts II Caspian Economic Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is hosting II Caspian Economic Forum, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the forum.

The forum participants will discuss the main issues of trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation in the Caspian.

The forum is expected to be focused on joint projects on transport infrastructure, energy, and environmental protection, as well as the development of interregional cooperation and cultural-humanitarian relations.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan will hold meetings with a number of heads of government of Caspian littoral countries.

News.Az