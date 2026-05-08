Iran condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut amid fragile ceasefire

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Iran has strongly condemned what it described as “terrorist attacks by the Israeli regime” on residential areas in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks early on Friday following Israeli strikes on the Dahiyeh district, which reportedly killed and injured several Lebanese civilians and caused damage to infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Baghaei also expressed condolences to the families of those killed, voicing sympathy with the Lebanese people and government, and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. He reaffirmed Iran’s solidarity with Lebanon in the face of the attacks.

He further stated that Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, including the alleged use of banned weapons such as phosphorus munitions, were the result of what he described as support from the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom for Israel’s “war crimes” in the region.

Baghaei also called on the UN Security Council and all governments to fulfil their responsibility to hold perpetrators accountable.

According to Press TV, despite a ceasefire announced on 17 April and extended until 17 May, Israeli forces have continued near-daily airstrikes in Lebanon and the demolition of homes in multiple villages, drawing parallels with what it described as long-standing Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.

The report added that since 2 March, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed at least 2,700 people, injured more than 8,300, and displaced over 1.6 million, citing official figures.

News.Az