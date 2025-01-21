Moscow is ready to help normalize Yerevan-Baku relations, FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to assist in the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.az reports.

According to him, the situation in the South Caucasus region cannot be ignored in today's talks."Regional security plays an important role in Russia's activities in the South Caucasus. We are ready to assist in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are ready to assist on all tracks based on trilateral agreements. We believe that, given the current situation in the region, trilateral agreements are as relevant as ever," the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

