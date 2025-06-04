Moscow, Kyiv to set date for new round of talks after reviewing memorandums

Russia and Ukraine will determine the date for the next round of peace talks after reviewing the exchanged draft memorandums containing proposals from both sides, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday.

"Obviously, it will take some time to examine the draft memorandums that have been exchanged," Peskov said at a news briefing, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"As the sides are ready, they will finalize the date of the next round," he added.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. They exchanged documents with their vision of ways to settle the conflict.

