Mass missile attack hits Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa: 13 dead, 86 injured - VIDEO

Photo: Emergency crews at work at a building in Odesa damaged by Russian attacks overnight on April 16, 2026. (Oleh Kiper / Telegram)

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A large-scale overnight missile and drone attack by Russia has struck multiple Ukrainian cities, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens more, according to Ukrainian officials.

The strikes targeted major urban centers including Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa, with residential neighborhoods among the hardest hit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Kyiv, at least four people, including a child, were killed, while dozens were injured. Emergency services reported widespread damage to residential buildings, a hotel, and other infrastructure across several districts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires broke out in multiple locations following the strikes, and rescue teams worked through the night to assist victims and clear debris.

🇺🇦Thick black smoke over Kyiv after fires caused by a Russian attack



As a result of the shelling, 4 people were killed and 48 others injured in the city. pic.twitter.com/FrK0QTwIac — News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026

In Dnipro, regional authorities reported additional casualties and damage to homes, administrative buildings, and industrial sites after what officials described as a “massive strike.”

Meanwhile, in Odesa, at least seven people were killed and several others injured as waves of missile and drone attacks hit the port city, damaging infrastructure and residential areas.

Air raid alerts were issued across the country during the night, with explosions reported shortly after warnings were activated.

The attacks come amid ongoing concerns about Ukraine’s air defence capabilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently warned of a critical shortage of missile defence systems, particularly advanced platforms needed to intercept ballistic threats.

Russia has continued to target Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones throughout the conflict, with civilian infrastructure frequently affected.

The latest strikes highlight the continued intensity of the war and the growing pressure on Ukraine’s defence systems as large-scale aerial attacks persist.

News.Az