Moscow says its strong interaction with Baku ‘key element’ of stability in S. Caucasus

The strong interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan is among key elements of stability in the South Caucasus, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova stated that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have been developing on a brand new level since the signing of the Declaration on allied interaction.

“Together, we are working to fully unleash the potential of this strategic document and ensure that our partnership is comprehensive. The strong and close interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan undoubtedly represents one of the key elements of stability in the South Caucasus region,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az