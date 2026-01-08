Russia urges US to stop actions against oil tanker Marinera

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has called on Washington to adhere to the rule of law and immediately halt what it described as illegal actions against the oil tanker Marinera, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas," the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We reiterate our demand that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of the Russian citizens comprising the tanker’s crew, strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland," it added.

News.Az