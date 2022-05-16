Moscow to host CSTO anniversary summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The anniversary summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is scheduled to be held in Moscow on Monday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The summit is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the agreement and the 20th anniversary of the association itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon will attend the summit.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will also take part in the event.

The leaders of the countries of CSTO will meet in person for the first time in a long time. Several previous summits - both regular and extraordinary - were held partially or entirely via video conference due to the situation with the coronavirus. The last fully face-to-face meeting took place even before the start of the pandemic, in November 2019, in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

News.Az