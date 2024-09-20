Moscow warns Armenia’s militarization by West will destabilize S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday warned that Armenia’s militarization by the West will destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus.

Speaking at a briefing, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stressed that the militarization of Armenia by the Western countries will lead to the further aggravation of tensions in the region, News.Az reports.“All these experiments carried out by the West and NATO - especially when it comes to the countries of the South Caucasus - lead to an exacerbation of conflict, not a solution. Therefore, when buying weapons from the West, the question arises - what will this lead to? Will it bring peace to the region and to that country? Perhaps, it will lead to further escalation,” Zakharova emphasized.

