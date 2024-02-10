Moscow will discuss conditions for presence of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh only with Baku - Russian Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow will discuss the conditions for the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh only with Baku due to the radical change in the situation in the region, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

“Taking into account the radical change in the situation in Garabagh, the conditions of presence of our peacekeepers are discussed only with the Azerbaijani side,” he said.

According to Galuzin, the dialogue with Azerbaijan is constructive. “We resolve all emerging issues in a mutually acceptable manner. As for the extension of the powers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent after November 2025, this will depend on the situation in the region, the demand for their further presence, and the relevant agreements with Baku,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az