Most Azerbaijanis favour peace treaty with Armenia: Poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Centre for Social Research (CSR) has conducted a poll regarding the latest positive developments towards a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The poll, conducted in June 2024, asked respondents if they support the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.According to the CSR, 83.8 per cent of participants responded "yes," 13.5 per cent said "no," and 2.7 per cent were undecided.The poll results indicate strong public support for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Previous CSR surveys on this topic also reveal a positive trend in public opinion towards signing a peace agreement.The polls were carried out from June 10 to 22, 2024, with 1,152 respondents aged 18 and older across 12 economic regions of the country, excluding Eastern Zangezur and Nakhchivan.The polls maintained respondent anonymity, and the results have a 3 per cent margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence interval.

News.Az