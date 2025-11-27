Mother leopard, cubs spotted in Azerbaijan’s Zangezur Park - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mother leopard and her two cubs have been captured on camera in Azerbaijan’s Zangezur National Park.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan shared the footage on its Facebook page, noting that the leopard, named Gamza by staff, is successfully raising her cubs, News.Az reports.

WWF explained that, although followers often ask for a documentary, the current program focuses on monitoring populations, analyzing conditions, and making data-driven decisions.

More than 120 cameras are active in the area, producing hundreds of thousands of photos and videos over the years.

WWF said it is ready to support graduate students and researchers interested in studying the local leopard population.

News.Az