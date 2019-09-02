Mother of 18-month-old girl who was found dead in trash can detained in Gyumri

Mother of a one-year-old girl found dead in a trash can in Gyumri on August 31 has been detained, News.am reports.

The dead body of an about 1.5-year-old girl was found Saturday at around 2 pm, in a trash can in Gyumri, in Shirak Province of Armenia. He noted that there were no traces of violence on the child’s body, but adhesive tapes were wrapped around her hands and feet.

Police clarified the identity of the child and found her mother at around 7 pm the same day. The woman was taken to the local police department.

