'Movement of Mothers of Srebrenica and Žepa Enclaves' voices support to victims of genocide in Azerbaijan’s Meshali village

Atrocities like those committed in Azerbaijan's Meshali village should not be repeated anywhere in the world, journalist from Bosnia and Herzegovina, editor of the "Preporod" newspaper, member of the "Movement of Mothers of Srebrenica and Žepa Enclaves" Ajša Hafizović Hadžimešić said, News.az reports.

"After reading the letter from the victims of atrocities committed in Meshali, we want to say that we support their fight for justice. Victims of genocide in Srebrenica, victims of crimes against humanity committed in Bosnia, feel the pain of victims from Meshali. It is a reminder that such atrocities should never happen again anywhere in the world. Today we are with our friends in Azerbaijan, we call for our accountability and justice, because without justice there is no peace," she said.

According to her, the shadow of past horrors must not be ignored or brushed aside.

"It is absolutely critical for our future of humanity, for all of us to join forces in remembrance and prophecies for justice in order to make sure that this type of atrocities not to be allowed to occur in the future,” she added.

The residents of Meshali previously addressed an open letter to the international community. They demand from the international community to force Armenia to punish and hand over those who committed crimes against humanity against the Azerbaijani people.

"Today, hundreds of families from Meshali live compactly in a settlement for displaced persons in Goranboy. Every resident of Meshali demands to bring Vagif Khachatryan and other similar war criminals to justice in Azerbaijan. We have been waiting for this moment of justice for decades, this is the only consolation for us after suffering, the loss of relatives and friends. We have been waiting for this day for years, but we have not lost faith and hope for a single day. Furthermore, we hug and press to our hearts our border guards, who, having shown high professionalism, discovered and detained war criminal Vagif Khachatryan!” the letter says.

News.Az