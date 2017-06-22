MP: Armenian authorities are rather afraid of their strategic partner's position

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski conditions the harsh statements made by the Armenian side with the concerns about the signing of the Association Agreement with the EU.

MP of Yelk (Way Out) Bloc, Aram Sargsyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am, adding that the Ambassador expressed his concerns in a friendly manner, from which conclusion should be made.

A few days ago, Piotr Świtalski slammed the electoral processes in Armenia, noting that the composition of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia is not reliable and thus representatives of civil society should be included it. Referring to the Electoral Code, he also stated that the halls of power are attempting to make the election law suit their own political objectives. In response to the Ambassador’s statements, Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan noted that the Ambassador is interfering with the domestic affairs of the country, while Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News – NEWS.am that policy is not a wedding, where one pays money and orders music accordingly. The harsh response of the ruling party representatives was followed by the press-conference of the EU Ambassador on Tuesday, during which he recalled that 90 percent of the external funding transferred to Armenia came from the EU and upon the public request of Armenia.

