MP: Armenians of Karabakh can ask for Azerbaijan's help

What is happening in Karabakh today is an attempt by ordinary citizens to resist the criminal regime and lawlessness that is being created in the separatist "NKR".

The statement came from Milli Majlis (parliament) deputy Asim Mollazade, commenting on yesterday protests in Karabakh.

Two protest actions took place in Khankandi on Sunday. The protesters blocked the streets of the city.

According to the parliamentarian, not only Azerbaijani citizens are victims of criminal acts of Armenia, but also ordinary Armenians living in occupied Karabakh.

"I think that if protests continue, the Armenians of Karabakh will be able to overthrow the current separatist regime and even ask for Azerbaijan's help," the MP said.

Mollazade said that Azerbaijan, in turn, is able to provide real security in Karabakh.

"Baku will further create an opportunity for Armenians and Azerbaijanis to live together in Karabakh.

"People living in Karabakh are tired of war and violence from the criminal regime."

