MP: Azerbaijan draws attention of OSCE PA session to Karabakh conflict

At the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), held in Bishkek, Azerbaijan expressed concern about the current situation with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani MP, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev said.

He drew the attention of the session participants to the topicality of the problem, according to Trend.

Guliyev stressed that at each session, the Azerbaijani delegation represented in the OSCE PA is trying to demonstrate maximum activity, bring issues that meet the national interests of Azerbaijan to the attention of colleagues, makes efforts for corresponding decisions to be made in the OSCE.

"This session was not an exception,” he added. “The discussed issues covered the region and were devoted to ensuring peace and security in the region, the Central Asian countries, as well as cooperation with the regional countries in addressing global threats and challenges. Of course, the number one issue for us is the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

“Armenia is always trying to stop discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, because the discussion of this issue is not in its interests,” Guliyev said.

"The reason is simple,” he said. “Each time during the discussions we expose the aggressor essence of Armenia. Each of our speeches is based on serious arguments and facts. We refer to the norms of international law, adopted UN resolutions, CoE and OSCE PA resolutions. Therefore our speech is full, comprehensive and justified.”

“However, the Armenian side has no arguments, so all other delegations do not take their speeches seriously,” Guliyev said. “When we start speaking in the language of arguments, Armenians turn out to be in miserable and hopeless situation. In this respect, I think that OSCE PA has enough information on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. OSCE PA supports and respects our position and understands the essence of Armenia’s aggressive policy."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az