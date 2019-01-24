MP: Favorable conditions for high-level meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

A revival is being observed in the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend on Jan. 24.

Three meetings held between the President of Azerbaijan and the head of the Armenian government, and four meetings between the foreign ministers of the two countries give reason to talk about a certain dynamic in the conflict's settlement process, the MP said.

Nasirov stressed that the opinion expressed by the US President Donald Trump in a congratulatory letter sent to Pashinyan on the occasion of his election as Prime Minister of Armenia draws attention.

"Trump noted that for more successful trade and economic relations between the US and Armenia, as well as the fight against corruption, it is necessary to achieve concrete steps in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. That is, in fact, official Washington connects the future of relations with Armenia with the resolution of the conflict. This is a very important point. Currently, the EU takes almost the same position," the MP said.

Noting that the negotiations between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia at the World Economic Forum in Davos lasted an hour and a half, Nasirov said that, in his opinion, favorable conditions are being formed for holding a high-level meeting between the two countries in the near future.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

