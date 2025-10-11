Mud volcano erupts in Baku’s Garadagh district, no threat to residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mud volcano erupted on October 11 in a mountainous area near the Sahil settlement in Baku’s Garadagh district, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported.

The Ministry of Emergencies said a helicopter from its aviation unit was dispatched to inspect the site following reports of the eruption near the Sangachal settlement, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

An aerial survey found no signs of fire, and officials confirmed that the eruption poses no threat to nearby residential areas. Relevant agencies are currently monitoring and managing the situation.

News.Az